Covid-19: Ghana’s death toll now 607

Ghana has recorded eight more covid-19 deaths taking that country’s death to 607, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.
409 new cases were also recorded taking the total number of cases recorded to 84,023.
However, 77,972 people have recovered and have been discharged from treatment centres while the current active cases have also reduced significantly to 5,444.
Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 47,468
Ashanti Region – 14,600
Western Region – 5,286
Eastern Region – 3,730
Central Region – 2,936
Volta Region – 1,814
Northern Region – 1,255
Upper East Region – 1,175
Bono East Region – 1,172
Bono Region – 1,040
Western North Region – 797
Ahafo Region – 666
Upper West Region – 402
Oti Region – 280
North East Region – 98
Savannah Region – 72