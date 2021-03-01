Prime News Ghana

Covid-19: Ghana’s death toll now 607

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana has recorded eight more covid-19 deaths taking that country’s death to 607, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

409 new cases were also recorded taking the total number of cases recorded to 84,023.

However, 77,972 people have recovered and have been discharged from treatment centres while the current active cases have also reduced significantly to 5,444.

Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 47,468

Ashanti Region – 14,600

Western Region – 5,286

Eastern Region – 3,730

Central Region – 2,936

Volta Region – 1,814

Northern Region – 1,255

Upper East Region – 1,175

Bono East Region – 1,172

Bono Region – 1,040

Western North Region – 797

Ahafo Region – 666

Upper West Region – 402

Oti Region – 280

North East Region – 98

Savannah Region – 72