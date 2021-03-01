Photos/ Video: Akufo-Addo takes Covid-19 vaccine publicly

President Akufo-Addo today Monday, March 1, 2021, became the first to publicly receive shot of the newly arrived COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.
This was done at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
He took the jab together with his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to boost public confidence in the safety and efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine that has been approved for use to slow the spread of the virus in Ghana.
President Akufo-Addo announced his willingness to take the vaccine publicly during his 24th COVID-19 address to Ghanaians on Sunday.
He said the vaccination will take place at two separate health facilities for both families.
On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, other key public officials including the Speaker and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and Members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President will take the jab publicly.