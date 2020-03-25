Covid-19: GMA calls on Akufo-Addo to declare nationwide lockdown

The Ghana Medical Association is calling on President Akufo-Addo to declare with immediate effect, a nationwide lockdown to combat the increasing spread of Covid-19 cases in the country.
According to the Association, the lockdown though not a comfortable decision for leadership of the country and citizens is a proven alternative that will be in the best interest of the populace.
In a statement issued by the Ghana Medical Association today March 25 2020, stated that:'' The Association has observed with grave concern with the increasing trend of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country and the national response to the pandemic. The GMA calls on President Akufo-Addo to declare a nationwide lockdown with the exception off essential services with immediate effect''.
The statement further called on Ghanaians to keep the national day of fasting and prayer declared by the President which is observed today March 25 2020 as "Sacred and intercede for the nation''.
READ ALSO:COVID -19: Government holds further stakeholder sessions on sustaining public education
Again,the Association called on Ghanaians to support such a move in the national interest to save the nation from the devastating effects of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, three people have died of Covid-19 in the country with confirmed cases now 68.