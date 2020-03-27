Covid-19 : Hasten slowly for a total lockdown - ChaLoG urges gov't

The Chamber for Local Governance (ChaLoG) is urging the government to hasten slowly following numerous calls for lockdown as the country's Covid-19 cases increase.
This comes at the back of Ghana's coronavirus case count which has increased to 136 cases from the 132 recorded on Thursday.
The lastest increase update was provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) today Friday, March 27, 2020.
In a radio interview monitored by primenewsghana.com today, President of the Chamber Dr Richard Fiadormor said following the rapid spread of the deadly virus a total lockdown in the country will be accompanied with dire consequences
''The Covid-19 now is no longer a medical issue. It has become a social and economic crisis Ghana is going through. So we are of the view that government should hasten slowly not to do a national total lockdown now because we see that the issues with Covid-19 now are at certain epicentres Accra, Tema and Kumasi''.
READ ALSO: Ghana records four more Covid-19 cases, total now 136
However, President Akufo-Addo has maintained that Ghana will espouse all available options before declaring a nationwide lockdown.
The President said government is currently engaging in broader consultations to find solutions to contain the novel coronavirus.
Though he admitted that a nationwide lockdown might be an option, Akufo-Addo said that will happen only if we have exhausted all other options on how to contain the virus.
Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) at the Jubilee House yesterday March 26 2020, Akufo-Addo said government will consider all factors before a lockdown is announced.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Consult, an organisation of Dutch-trained Ghanaian public health professionals has recommended to government to consider locking down only cities where reported cases of the Covid-19 pandemic has tested positive.
READ ALSO:Covid-19 : Health Ministry receives PPEs from WHO