COVID-19 is not a death sentence, let's stop the stigmatization - Recovered patient, Fred Drah

Fred Drah who is one of the 83 recovered patients of COVID-19 in Ghana has urged the public to stop stigmatization.
Fred sharing his story at a press briefing on April 16, 2020, says one can recover from the disease and the stigmatization from the public can make people easily refuse to visit health centres if they show symptoms of the virus.
"We need to avoid stigma because this disease is not a death sentence, even when I recovered, I visited my barber but he did not offer me his service and I was so disappointed. When I was sent to the isolation centre I thought I was going to die because of the stories I had heard but it is not so, if you follow all the doctors tell you and stick to all safety measures, you will easily recover from the virus so let us stop stigmatizing people who have contracted the virus. I'm telling all Ghanaians that this virus is real. Please adhere to all the precautionary measures and stay at home and be safe because it can happen to anybody".
He also praised the government for the work they have done so far in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
"I was discharged on Sunday but my Doctors advised me to stay indoors. It was a very stressful moment. Government is doing very well. They have done very well. Let's support the government as we combat the virus together. Coronavirus is real. Obey all lockdown rules and be safe.
There was some good news for Ghanaians as 83 persons have so far recovered fully from the virus.
Ghana's case count as of April 15, 2020, stands at 641.