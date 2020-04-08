Stigmatization of COVID-19 patients can affect fight against pandemic - Psychology lecturer

Psychology lecturer at the University of Ghana Charles Wiafi Akenten says stigmatizing against persons with COVID-19 can affect the fight against the global pandemic.
He is of the view that most people may decide to hide when they develop symptoms of the deadly virus because of the fear of being stigmatized.
"If I know that I will be rejected and stigmatize, people will be pointing fingers at me which in the long run will affect my self-esteem then if there is a way I can hide without letting people know I have the symptoms I will do that. It means I will infect many people, coughing is involved and many may be force to come out but if they don't the lives of people are in danger".
Ghana had recorded 287 cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths so far.
256 of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra region while 12 were confirmed in the Ashanti Region.
10 cases have been confirmed in the Northern Region while the Upper West Region, Upper East region and Eastern Region have recorded one case each.
President Akufo-Addo announced that a decision to extend or not the lockdown which ends on Monday will be made this week.