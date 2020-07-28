Prime News Ghana

COVID-19 measures rolled out in training schools after 83 cases were recorded at Pwalugu - Ambrose Dery

By Mutala Yakubu
The Interior Minister Ambrose Dery says stringent measures have been rolled out in Ghana's Police Training Schools after some recruits tested positive for COVID-19 at the Pwalugu Training School in the Upper East Region.

The Minister says the school recorded some 83 cases of the virus but all the recruits have recovered and are continuing with their training.

"We continue to put in measures and all protocols, all the recruits that were infected have recovered and are continuing with their training. Some of the measures put in place include continuous education of trainees to adhere to protocols of COVID-19, isolation centres have also been made available to house those suspected to have contracted the virus".

Ghana’s case count for the novel coronavirus has seen an increase of 655 new infections pushing the total to 33,624.

There are, however, 3,655 active cases with 29,801 recoveries.

The Ghana Health Service made this known in an update published on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

The figure also shows that the total fatalities of 168, still remain unchanged in the last 48 hours.

Regional breakdown of confirmed cases

Greater Accra Region – 17,383

Ashanti Region – 8,229

Western Region – 2,563

Central Region – 1,362

Eastern Region – 1,244

Volta Region – 588

Bono East Region – 436

Bono Region – 426

Northern Region – 363

Western North Region – 308

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 174

Ahafo Region – 121

Upper West Region – 79

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9