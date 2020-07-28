COVID-19 measures rolled out in training schools after 83 cases were recorded at Pwalugu - Ambrose Dery

The Interior Minister Ambrose Dery says stringent measures have been rolled out in Ghana's Police Training Schools after some recruits tested positive for COVID-19 at the Pwalugu Training School in the Upper East Region.
The Minister says the school recorded some 83 cases of the virus but all the recruits have recovered and are continuing with their training.
READ ALSO: I hid my Covid-19 status because of some pastors - Kennedy Agyapong
"We continue to put in measures and all protocols, all the recruits that were infected have recovered and are continuing with their training. Some of the measures put in place include continuous education of trainees to adhere to protocols of COVID-19, isolation centres have also been made available to house those suspected to have contracted the virus".
Ghana’s case count for the novel coronavirus has seen an increase of 655 new infections pushing the total to 33,624.
There are, however, 3,655 active cases with 29,801 recoveries.
The Ghana Health Service made this known in an update published on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
The figure also shows that the total fatalities of 168, still remain unchanged in the last 48 hours.
Regional breakdown of confirmed cases
Greater Accra Region – 17,383
Ashanti Region – 8,229
Western Region – 2,563
Central Region – 1,362
Eastern Region – 1,244
Volta Region – 588
Bono East Region – 436
Bono Region – 426
Northern Region – 363
Western North Region – 308
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 174
Ahafo Region – 121
Upper West Region – 79
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9