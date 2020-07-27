I hid my Covid-19 status because of some pastors - Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong says he did not disclose his Covid-19 positive status because some pastors may take advantage of it.
According to him, they may start giving fake prophesies just to score a point.
He said on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen that Bishop Obinim and others will be the pastors that will gladly take advantage of it.
Kennedy Agyapong also said he wants Ghanaians to know that they can recover from this virus without consulting any pastor.
He said in an earlier interview that he tested positive for Covid-19 after his 60th birthday celebration on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Narrating his near-death experience the MP said he lost weight drastically and had to self-isolate for weeks.
“It was after my 60th birthday party which I resisted so much and it exposed me to people who had already tested positive.
“I dined with them and even for some people, they did not even have their nose masks on while others had theirs down the chin,” he said.
“For over two weeks I was in quarantine; my nose was blocked and my bed was as if water had been poured on it coupled with a fever and within five days, I had lost weight drastically,” he recounted.