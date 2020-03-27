Covid-19 : Police withdraws operation order for lockdown

The Ghana Police Service has withdrawn its deployment strategy order for a possible lockdown of the country.
A police wireless message said the IGP has directed for the operation order to be withdrawn with immediate effect.
According to the message, further directives will be issued on the content in due course.
Deployment strategy
A leaked document revealed that the Ghana Police Service has released a deployment strategy for its personnel for a possible lockdown of the country over the Covid-19 pandemic.
The letter from the service to its personnel said as a follow up to the measures already in place to combat the pandemic, it is anticipated that a partial to a full lockdown of some parts of the country will be executed in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.
The letter added that the GPS, the Armed Forces, Immigration Service and the Bureau of National Investigation will undertake joint internal security operations to enforce the lockdown.