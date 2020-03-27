Police release deployment strategy for possible lockdown over Covid-19

A leaked document reveals that the Ghana Police Service has released a deployment strategy for its personnel for a possible lockdown of the country over the Covid-19 pandemic.
The letter from the service to its personnel said as a follow up to the measures already in place to combat the pandemic, it is anticipated that a partial to a full lockdown of some parts of the country will be executed in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.
The letter added that the GPS, the Armed Forces, Immigration Service and the Bureau of National Investigation will undertake joint internal security operations to enforce the lockdown.
Ghana's Covid-19 case count stands at 136.
Below is the full letter :