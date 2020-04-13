COVID-19 Private Sector Fund requests to use GAF engineers to construct 100-bed isolation, treatment facility

The COVID-19 Private Sector Fund has written to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) requesting to use their engineers for the construction of 100-bed isolation, treatment facility.
In a letter to GAF, the Sector Fund said the project will be completed in 4 weeks and will solely be financed by them.
Senyo Hosi, the Managing Trustee of the Fund who signed the letter said "We believe GAF is best placed to deploy quickly and execute within the said project schedule and we kindly request authorization to engage your engineer services unit to commence and execute the work schedule tomorrow April 14, 2020'.
Below is the letter
The COVID-19 Private Sector Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Health wishes to undertake the construction of a 100-bed infectious disease, isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East Municipal Hospital to support the fight against COVID-19. We hope to commence construction on April 14, 2020, and complete the project within 4 weeks owing to the urgency and current restriction of people, we believe GAF is best placed to deploy quickly and execute within the said project schedule and we kindly request authorization to engage your engineer services unit to commence and execute the work schedule tomorrow April 14, 2020.
Mr Hosi in an interview disclosed that the GAF engineers are not the only people they are targetting.
“We are going to build a 100-bed facility and want to do it in not more than six weeks. We are breaking ground on Tuesday.
“On Thursday, we had a commencement meeting to get architects and engineers from the Built Environment Professionals (BEP), Ghana Institute of Architects, Ghana Institute of Surveyors, the Ghana Armed Forces Engineers Regiment, Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, and a team of medics.
“We want to sign off on design today. We met the President yesterday and he gave his blessings. The Minister of Health has also been a key champion of this entire project,” he revealed.
Now the Volta Region and the Western Region have all recorded cases which means that 10 out of 16 regions have now confirmed cases.
As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 Hrs, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 566 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died.