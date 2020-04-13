It's now advisable for everyone to wear nose mask due to rise in Ghana's COVID-19 cases - Dr. Yankson

Dr. Justice Yankson General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), says is now advisable for everyone to wear the nose mask due to the increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

There has been a debate about when to and when not to wear a nose mask.

Many are seen walking on the streets without the nose mask which is said to be one of the ways one can protect themselves from contracting coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has held off from recommending people wear face masks in public after assessing fresh evidence that suggested the items may help to contain the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Here's all you need to know about using cloth masks for Covid-19

The WHO reviewed its position on masks in light of data from Hong Kong indicating that their widespread use in the community may have reduced the spread of coronavirus in some regions.

Dr. Yankson said since credible institutions have all recommended the use of the nose mask it is best if Ghanaians adhere to that to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"Looking at the way our numbers are going we need to start advising people to put on the nose mask as well, the truth is we are still getting a lot more details about this novel coronavirus, the literature, research is been updated from time to time because of newer things that are coming up, but if you see best practices elsewhere and the fact that credible institution have recommended then clearly there is some benefit in wearing the nose mask".

But in updated guidance, WHO maintained that while masks could help limit the spread of the disease, they were insufficient on their own. There was no evidence that wearing a mask in the community prevented healthy people from picking up respiratory infections including Covid-19, it said.

The Minister for Health Kwaku Agyemang Manu announced last week that some five local companies have been tasked to produce some 3.6 million face masks for the public and health workers as well.