COVID-19: Ridge Hospital sets up special isolation rooms for pregnant women

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital has set up special isolation rooms for expectant mothers.
This is because pregnant women are shying away from visiting the hospital over fears of contracting COVID-19.
The authorities at the hospital said the creation of these isolation rooms is to protect pregnant women.
Dr Kwabena Omari Yeboah acting head of the Gynaecology department of the hospital says the new protocols will see all pregnant women safe.
"Don't stay home with the fear that when you visit the hospital you will contract COVID-19 because we have put some measures in place to protect pregnant women because you can't postponed pregnancy".
Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh the Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital says the facility is ready to even accommodate pregnant mothers who test positive for COVID-19.
"The system is ready, when you come we won't allow you mingle with others, we run all necessary test and begin to work on you".
Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional President of the GMA, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo has warned of a looming danger at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
He said keeping COVID-19 patients at the main wards of the hospital poses a greater risk to other patients
Currently, the KATH – Ghana’s second-largest referral facility – admits Covid-19 patients but they are being kept at main wards due to inadequate space.
Speaking to Luv FM Dr Baidoo said the hospital is now admitting Covid-19 patients at the Accident and Emergency Unit, and that should not be the case.
He fears the situation could result in an increase in positive cases and without an adequate facility to cater for them, patients who are already receiving treatment for separate conditions, could get infected and lose their lives.
Ghana has recorded 12, 193 positive Covid-19 cases with 58 deaths.
This was made known at the press briefing by the Ministry of Information on June 16, 2020.
Ghana's recoveries now stand at 4, 326 with a positive rate of 4.76.
255, 971 tests have been conducted so far.