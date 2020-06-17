COVID-19 patients being kept at Komfo Anokye main wards dangerous - GMA

The Ashanti Regional President of the GMA, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo says keeping COVID-19 patients at main Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) wards is dangerous.
Currently, the KATH – Ghana’s second-largest referral facility – admits Covid-19 patients but they are being kept at main wards due to inadequate space.
Speaking to Luv FM Dr Baidoo said the hospital is now admitting Covid-19 patients at the Accident and Emergency Unit, and that should not be the case.
READ ALSO: Ghana's Covid-19 case count hits 12, 193 with 58 deaths
He fears the situation could result in an increase in positive cases and without an adequate facility to cater for them, patients who are already receiving treatment for separate conditions, could get infected and lose their lives.
“The situation is really bad. If you look at the statistics from the Ghana Health Service, you will realize that most of the deaths are from here.
“Previously we used to have the holding area [at the Accident and Emergency Unit] and those who come back confirmed are transferred to another part of the hospital, but now there is a spill over. Patients who have tested positive are being kept on the Emergency Wards,”
Aside the facility being under pressure, Dr Baidoo said the inadequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) has resulted in many of his colleagues getting infected with the virus.
Ghana has recorded 12, 193 positive Covid-19 cases with 58 deaths.
This was made known at the press briefing by the Ministry of Information on June 16, 2020.
Ghana's recoveries now stand at 4, 326 with a positive rate of 4.76.
255, 971 tests have been conducted so far.