COVID-19 Trust Fund will be very active this week with distribution - Sophia Akuffo

The Chairperson of the COVID-19 Trust Fund Madam Sophia Akuffo says they will be very active this week as they will be doing a lot of distribution of items and cash to help in the fight against the virus.
The COVID-19 Trust Fund was established by President Akuf-Addo last month to solicit support from Ghanaians as the country fights the Coronavirus pandemic.
Ms Sophia Akuffo said this week will be crucial for the fund as a lot of work will be done.
“We will be very active to start distribution and so on and so forth. We know that each contribution we have received is going to help in combating the disease because we will be strengthening and supporting those involved in the combat activities as well as to help to alleviate the plight of the needy.”
In the's President, fifth national address to the nation disclosed that the COVID-19 National Trust Fund had so far received a total sum of GH¢8.75 million in the form of donations from the general public.
It could be recalled that the President donated his April, May and June salaries as seed money for the Fund.
Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued in the President’s steps and also donated three months’ salary to the Trust Fund.
All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency voluntarily decided to donate 50 percent of their salary for the next three months to the COVID-19 Fund.
Parliament has contributed GH¢200,000 with the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye donating half of his three months’ salary to the Fund.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund will soon begin the construction of 100-bed isolation, treatment facility.
This is expected to be completed within 4 weeks and they have written to the Ghana Armed Forces requesting the use of their engineers for this important project.
As of April 19, 2020, Ghana's COVID-19 case count stood at 1,042 with 9 deaths and 99 recoveries.