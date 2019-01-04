Crime rate in Volta Region reduces-Police Commander reveals

The Volta Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Ebenezer Francis Doku, has revealed that crime rates in the region have gone down.
This was clearly seen in the latest crime statistics released this week.
Mr Doku said the current numbers are a clear indication that the police in the region are working hard.
"I dare say that the Volta Regional Police has not been sleeping on the job at all and this is succinctly proven by the crime statistics of the year 2017 as against 2018," said DCOP Doku.
DCOP Doku was addressing journalists at an end of year soiree organised by the Police at the Volta Regional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Ho.
The latest crime rate figures released by the police shows that murder cases dropped by 31.3% from 48 cases in 2017 to 33 cases in 2018.
However, 12 cases were recorded in 2017, which increased to 21 in 2018, an increase of 75%.
There were no cases of manslaughter in 2018 as opposed to one case in 2017.
Fraud decreased by 63.7%, from 656 cases in 2017 to 238 cases in 2018.
Cases of rape also reduced from 47 in 2017 to 33 in 2018, representing a decline of 29.8%, while defilement saw a marginal decline from 173 cases in 2017 to 157 cases in 2018, representing 9.2% reduction.
Child trafficking reduced from 19 in 2017 to 2 in 2018, representing a decline of 89.5%.
10 cases of forgery were reported in 2018 as against 1 in 2017, there were also 14 cases of possession of arms without authority in 2018 against six in 2017, representing a133% rise. Possession of dangerous drugs also recorded a rise of 24.4% from 45 cases in 2017 to 56 cases in 2018.
DCOP Doku added that with the support of the media and citizens the police will be able to curb crime.
"It is, however, the resolve of the Regional Command to bring crime to the barest minimum and it is on this note that I urged the media and the Public to cooperate with the police in ensuring safe, secure and peaceful communities,” he said.
