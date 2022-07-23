A Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has said complicated systems or conditions in Ghana make corruption thrive.
First, he observed that there are not enough punitive measures for corrupt officials.
Secondly, he stated that cumbersome systems also make people wanting to choose the option of engaging in corruption to get things done quickly.
Speaking on TV3 Saturday July 23, he stated that, countless adjournment of cases in court, for instance, makes it unattractive to even take cases of corruption to court.
“Adjournment, upon adjournment, simple case you take to court will delay,” he said while contributing to a discussion on the 2021 report by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ, Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime which ranked the Police to be the foremost public institution perceived to be most corrupt.
The Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, also said that the time has come for professional negligence to be criminalized in the country.
He explained that if road contactors, for instance, fail to deliver their work to meet standard after being contracted by the state, they should be made to face criminal action.
“Another things is that we must criminalize professional negligence,” he said.
Former Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Vitus Azeem , for his part, also called for punitive punishments against corrupt officials in the country.
He said there should be proper investigations done into corruption allegations, and when the officials are found culpable, they should be jailed, with their properties confiscated.
Until that is done, he said, the fight against graft will be difficult.
“We have failed to investigate credible corruption allegation,” he said on the Key Points.
“Who wants to be jailed for corruption? Nobody. So if we are bold enough to jail people, nobody will do that,” he added.