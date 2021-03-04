Daniel Domelevo reacts to Akufo-Addo's retirement directive

The former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo has in a Facebook post reacted to a retirement directive from President Akufo-Addo.
A letter signed by President Akufo-Addo’s Secretary asked Domelevo to proceed on retirement based on an indication by the Audit Service Board that Mr Domelevo has exceeded the eligible age to remain in the workforce.
“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June, 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June, 2020,” the March 3 communiqué read.
But Mr Domelevo took to his Facebook page moments after the letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo was made public and decided to summarised his thoughts in a song from the Methodist Hymn Book (MHB) 10.