Why Minority MPs rejected 3, deferred 5 ministerial nominees The Minority MPs on the Appointments Committee have so far rejected three of…

Why Daniel Domelevo was forced to retire President Akufo-Addo has in a letter asked Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo to…

GFA opens application for License D coaching course The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has opened applications for License D…

Parliament approves Oppong Nkrumah, Hawa Koomson Parliament has by a majority decision and consensus approved the nomination of…

US Capitol police warn of possible militia plot to breach Congress Security has been ramped up at the US Capitol in response to "a possible plot…