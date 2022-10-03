OccupyGhana urges Akufo-Addo to 'declare a state of emergency in all mining areas'

Pressure group, OccupyGhana has urged the government to immediately declare a state of emergency in all mining areas in the country.
In a statement released today October 3, 2022, the pressure group wants government to take radical action by stopping all unregaulted and illegal mining and then put a process in place to regulate artisanal mining going forward.
"We therefore request that you take immediate steps towards declaring a state of emergency in every mining area in Ghana," a statement said.
They also recognized the need for parliament to agree with the government in its provision of the state of emergency.
" Thereafter we expect Parliament to be recalled from its vacation, for the government to place before it 'the facts and circumstances leading to the declaration of the state of emergency' under article 31 (2). Considering the gravity of the situation, we expect Parliament to agree with the government and provide that the state of emergency should remain for such period as Parliament may determine, so that the government can get a grasp of the situation."
Concluding the statement, the pressure group pledged to continue offering suggestions and proposals on how to establish a properly regulated artisanal mining industry in Ghana that would benefit the wider interest of all Ghanaians.
Meanwhile, The pressure group has promised to be sending a galamsey reminder each Monday until the government takes precedent in controlling the situation.