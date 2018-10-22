Video + Photos: Demonstration ongoing at KNUST, several properties destroyed

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has begun its demonstration in protest of the university’s management following the arrest of 10 students and one alumni of the school.
As part of the demonstration, the students are expected to boycott lectures.Most of the students are clothed in red and they have mounted barriers on some roads on the campus. Not all students participated in protest as some were leaving for lectures.
The students in anger have destroyed some properties belonging to the school and also cars of some school authorities.
