Deputy Police Regional Commander removed, 2 others interdicted over Islamic SHS disturbances

The Ghana Police Service has removed its Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah Apraku from his position following the disturbances recorded at the Islamic Senior High School in the region on Monday, June 13, 2022.
DCOP Apraku has also been interdicted together with two other senior officers.
The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service.
“It was further established that even though nobody was hit by a bullet, the Police handling of the incident was poor and fell short of our standard operating procedure on crowd control.”
“As a result, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr Kwasi Akomeah Apraku, who was acting as the Regional Commander has been removed from his position and has been interdicted. Two other officers, ACP/Mr George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer, and ACP/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander, have also been interdicted to make way for a thorough investigation into the incident,” the statement from the police added.
Police further added in the statement that, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced a full-scale investigation into the conduct of the officers who were responIGP heads to Kumasi over Islamic SHS chaossible for the Police response.