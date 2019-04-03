Demerits of writing exam questions on chalkboard

Examination questions which are supposed to be printed out are written on chalkboards which happens to be a demerit and endangers the educational system.
Some teachers in other parts of the country are compelled to writing examination questions on chalkboards. This follows a directive from the Ghana Education Service, GES to stop teachers from collecting an amount of money as printing fees from pupils.
Also, some schools who have already collected the printing fees were instructed by their district directors to refunded monies pupils to comply with the directive.
Demerits of writing on chalkboards for examination questions include,
-Duration apportioned for the examination is not adhered to. By this, teachers either begin writing on chalkboards before the start of exam or begin writing together with pupils.
-In relation to drawing of diagrams/illustrations, some teachers may find it difficult to translate the drawing to pupils on chalkboards. They are therefore forced to draw what they can which might lead to miscommunication.
-Pupils tend to seek assistance from their classmates when the teacher turns to write the exam questions on the chalkboard. Teachers who are supposed to invigilate the pupils concentrate on writing questions on the board which give pupils the opportunity to copy their peers which does not achieve the aim to test pupils knowledge and skills in various subjects.
-Eligibility, writing exam questions on chalkboard poses a challenge on pupils, especially those who sit at the back in class who have to strain their eyes to read out questions and answer. Also, depending on the size of the chalkboard, teachers are forced to clean a portion of the questions to pave way for another set of questions.
-Tiredness, teachers may experience tiredness after writing examination questions on chalkboards.Some teachers are compelled to write over 40 objectives for section A and section B with a limited amount of time and space.
