Photos: Teachers write examination questions on chalkboards in some basic schools

Following a directive by the Ghana Education Service(GES) not to collect printing fees from the pupils, teachers have resorted to writing examination questions on chalkboards in some basic schools in the Ashanti Region.
Most of the schools have already begun the end of term exams while others have had to reschedule the examination dates.
Some schools also refunded monies they collected from the pupils as printing fees after a meeting with their district directors who asked them to comply with the GES directive.
In an interview with citinews, some teachers said their hands were tied and had no choice but to write questions on chalkboards.
“It was a warning so we went according to what they said and we started examinations yesterday and we wrote on the chalkboard, according to their directive,” a teacher said.
Some of the teachers have to write over 40 objective questions on boards for the students within a limited amount of time and space.
Another teacher said ''The whole process was very hectic.By the time you even finish writing, the time is almost gone. It is very bad… this is not quality education.”
Teacher groups were recently complaining over the government’s delays in releasing Capitation Grants for the 2018/19 academic year.
One of the teachers noted that the government’s inaction had contributed to the current situation.
“Now that the government says we should stop and the government hasn’t provided money to print papers for the students, we are going to write the questions on the board''.