District level elections : One person stabbed multiple times at Bukom

One person has been stabbed multiple times at Salaga Market Trotro Polling Station in the Mlitsa Gonno electoral area near Bukom in Accra.
The victim according to reports has been stabbed in the head with a key multiple times by a colleague voter in the ongoing district level elections. He has been rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.
Reports indicated that the perpetrator said he will not allow the victim to vote because he does not belong to the NPP and he is likely to vote against them.
The Police Patrol team who were called upon in the midst of the chaos said although they cannot grant an interview, they will do everything in their power to arrest the offender who is currently on the run.
Arrest in Ashanti Region
Police have also arrested three persons at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region in the ongoing district level elections for several infractions.
The three who were arrested had in their possession a copy of the voters' register. The incident according to Citi FM's report happened at Galilee Church B polling station in the Sawaba Denyasi electoral area.
The arrested persons have been taken to the Asokore Mampong police station for interrogation.
An agent of one of the aspirants who witnessed the incident said officers noticed the men when they were monitoring the process but when questioned they could not provide any reasonable explanation leading to their arrest.
"Security on the ground and later on the commander came with some members, when they got to the middle of the park they realised there was a booklet which contained the list of voters and two men were holding it, they were questioned but they were not part of the agents when they were been escorted another guy came that he gave them the job and he was also arrested."