District level elections : National development begins at the local level - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged all Ghanaians to partake in the district level elections which is underway.
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his ballot in this year’s local level elections. He voted at the Kperiga D/A School polling station in Walewale, in the national poll to select Assemblymen and women as well as Unit Committee members.
In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia entreated eligible voters to cast their votes at polling stations where they are registered.
Adding, the development of the nation begins at the local level hence the maximum participation of its citizens to elect leaders to represent them at the local level.
The district assembly elections began at 7 am and will end at 5 pm today.
