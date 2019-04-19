Do your best to make Ghana a great place to live- Bawumia's Easter message to Ghanaians

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghanaians need to do their best to to help make Ghana the cherished land we all wish to live in as he sent out his Easter message.
In a Facebook post on Good Friday, Bawumia also asked Ghanaians to live in harmony regardless of one's religious or political affiliation to ensure sustainable development.
He wished Christians well and encouraged them to pray for the country.
"My family and I wish our Christian brothers and sisters a happy Easter."
"As you commemorate this special festivity which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we encourage all to continue to pray for the country, live in harmony with one another and do our best to help make Ghana the cherished land we all wish to live in," he said.
President Akufo-Addo also sending out his Easter message to Ghanaians on Thursday, April 18, 2019, said his government is on course to ensure the realization of projects that will better the lives of Ghanaians.
He, however, says for the prosperity of the nation to be achieved, more needs to be done.
What is Easter
Easter, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.
