Doctors, nurses at KATH kick against use of cloth masks for clinical duties

Doctors and nurses at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) are kicking against a move by management to introduce cloth face mask for clinical duties.
The leadership of the Ghana Medical Association and Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association insist that the use of unapproved and unsafe protective gears will endanger the lives of their members.
The two groups in a signed letter described the management's decision as dangerous.
Ashanti Regional Chairman of GMA Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo speaking to Luv FM said the use of such mask could be a disadvantage to their members.
"We all prefer the N95 with the goggle, screen but if that is unavailable the least we will demand is the surgical mask and that is not even full proof. Some researches have shown that viruses can still pass through so if then what more with the cloth mask".
The Hospital management is yet to comment on the issue but sources say these masks were approved by the Food and Drugs Authority.
Dr Baidoo commenting on that said the FDA approval is not enough to ensure these cloth masks are safe for clinical duties.
"It is just not enough to say FDA has approved it, using the cloth mask which has been giving, it is even difficult to breathe through, if you use that for your work by the time you are done you could easily fall sick."
The COVID-19 cases in Ghana has now reached 7,616.
This was contained in a Ghana Health Service update on May 29, 2020 and it said some 313 new cases have been recorded.
The update shows that the Bono East region has become the 15th out of Ghana’s 16 regions to record a COVID-19 case.
The recoveries has also shot up as some 2,421 persons have been declared COVID-19 free.
Death toll still remains 34 as of May 29, 2020.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the most number of cases followed by the Ashanti Region.
Greater Accra Region – 5,331
Ashanti Region – 1,160
Western Region – 395
Central Region – 376
Eastern Region – 117
Western North Region – 63
Volta Region – 59
Northern Region – 36
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Bono East Region – 1