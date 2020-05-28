Police officers at Nima, Ashaiman undergo mass testing for COVID-19 after some inmates tested positive

Police officers at Nima and Ashaiman all suburbs of Accra are undergoing mass COVID-19 test after some inmates tested positive of the virus.
The inmates numbering 12 all tested positive in these two places.
Speaking to the media during a disinfection exercise, the Nima Police Station Divisional Commander ACP Abraham Akwei says the exercise has come at the right time as he called for the regular testing of personnel.
"Some inmates from other cells were brought to Nima because this place is like a hub, so one of them brought from other cell tested positive and we sent him to the hospital. We have also asked the authorities that since an inmate has tested positive there is the need for mass testing of personnel and inmates".
11 inmates at the Ashaiman Police Station tested positive for the virus bringing the total number of inmates who have tested positive so far at the place to 21.
186 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,303.
According to the Ghana Health Service’s website, 2,412 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier have also recovered.
The GHS update on May 27, 2020, shows that 95 more persons recovered since the last update.
Per the update, the Greater Region recorded 140 of the new cases, Central Region recorded 23, the Ashanti Region recorded 14, and the Eastern Region also recording 9.
Health officials in Ghana have so far conducted 205,890 COVID-19 tests.
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 5,148 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions with 1,099 and 334 cases respectively.
Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 5,148
Ashanti Region – 1,099
Central Region – 360
Western Region – 344
Eastern Region – 117
Western North Region – 62
Volta Region – 59
Northern Region – 36
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0