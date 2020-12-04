Domelevo replies Audit Service over $4,020 foreign travel debt 

Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo has dismissed accusations by the Audit Service Board that he owes $4,020 from foreign travels in 2018.
The Audit Service has in a statement asked Mr Domelevo to return imprest of $4,020 from foreign travels in 2018 which was not retired.
“The Auditors have since completed the audit and submitted their report to the Board. Records made available show that in March and April 2018 you travelled with George Swanzy Winful to London and The Hague, in addition to your total per-diem allowance of US$1,641.10 you were also given an additional amount of US$4,020.00 as accountable imprest.
“The audit report shows that you have not retired the accountable imprest. In accordance with the laid down principle by the Auditor-General in his letter dated April 3, 2019 addressed to the late Mr James Frempong (copy attached), you are required to account for the amount of US$4,020.00 that was released to you with receipts within two weeks from the date of receipt of this letter,” a statement signed by board chair of the Audit Service Edward Dua Agyemang said.
However, reacting to the accusation, Mr. Domelevo said there is no outstanding money against his name.
“Read Sections 2(3) and 7 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 and you will realize that the mandate you and the Board purport to have under the Audit Service Regulations 2011 (Cl 70) is that of the Principal Spending Officer- hence I am not accountable to you.”
“Not even a pesewa is outstanding against me for any advance or imprest that I took for any of my travels.
“I also wonder why you still hold yourself as the Board Chairman after the expiration of the Board’s term of office on 16 October 2020 contrary to Section 5 of the Audi Service Act 2000(Act 584). Until you provide evidence of your reappointment in accordance with article 189(1) and section 5(1) of Act 584, I deem you to be acting ultra vires and will treat you as such.”