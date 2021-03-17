Domelevo responds to Audit Service directive to prepare handing over notes within two weeks 

A letter from the Audit Service Board signed by the chairman Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman has asked the former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo to handover to Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.
The Audit Service Board's letter said we " request you to prepare a comprehensive handing over of the Audit Service to Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu who has been asked to continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive Auditor-General."
Daniel Domelevo is also required to complete the exercise within two weeks of receipt of the letter.
But in response, Domelevo said Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu has been in charge since 1st July 2020 after a letter from the Presidency requested him to "hand over all matters relating to the Office of the Auditor-General" to him.
He stated that he has already prepared a handing-over note and handed over to the Acting Auditor General on June 30 2020 and he has been in charge for over 8 months.
He explained that if so wish for him to hand over, the Audit Service should direct the Acting Auditor-General to hand over to him and he will thereafter hand over to the Acting Auditor-General.
Read the two letters below: