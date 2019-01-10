Double-track to end in some schools after completion of GETFund projects

Public Relation Officer of the GES, Cassandra Twum-Ampofo says some Senior High Schools will go off the double-track system once GETFund projects are completed.
According to the Ghana Education Service, work is ongoing to complete the many Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) projects to accommodate more students.
The double-track system started in the 2018/19 academic year with the aim of addressing congestion in SHSs following the implementation of the Free SHS programme.
The double-track system which runs under the green and gold tracks which sees students in school for three months within any given period.
This system has been questioned by some Ghanaians but it was mainly to help address the infrastructure challenges.
She said the government is working assiduously and “I am very hopeful that by the time we even get to September a lot of the schools would have fallen off the double track.
“Some of the schools have uncompleted projects and the ministry is working hard to complete them. So if these projects are completed and we are able to expand our space we will be able to go off the double track,” she said.
Private schools who wish to be enrolled on the system, she indicated, are to apply and will be selected once they meet specified criteria.
“When you apply, we have a team that will go and inspect your infrastructure and others…if government is absorbing we have to be sure that within five years we can use your facility,” She told Joy News.
