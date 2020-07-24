Dr Bawumia to commission Ghana’s first Infectious Disease Centre

Ghana's first-ever Infectious Disease Centre will be commissioned today July 24, 2020, by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
The 100-bed facility is located at the Ga-East Municipal Hospital.
It commenced on April 17, 2020, and it is now ready to be commissioned. The commission is set for 3:30 pm.
The project which was expected to be completed in May delayed due to various design enhancement including modifications in response to requests by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), other infectious disease clinicians and biomedical scientists.
The Managing Trustee of the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi took the challenge upon himself and assembled engineers from the Armed Forces, the Ghana Institute of Engineers to get this project done.
In April they wrote a letter to GAF to use their engineers for the construction of 100-bed isolation, treatment facility.
"We believe GAF is best placed to deploy quickly and execute within the said project schedule and we kindly request authorization to engage your engineer services unit to commence and execute the work schedule tomorrow April 14, 2020'.
General Secretary of Ghana Medical Association Dr Justice Yankson says it was not easy to complete the project and a lot of hard work and dedication went into it.
He urged managers of the facility to keep it in good shape to enable it serve the purpose it was built for.
Ghana's COVID-19 case count has now reached 30,366.
This was after the country recorded some new 694 cases.
Per the latest update on Friday July 24, 2020, 26,687 persons have been discharged/recovered.
This leaves the country’s active cases at 3,526 while the deaths remain at 153.