Dr Nduom's Ahomka FM shut down by NCA

The National Communication Authority (NCA) have shut down Ahomka FM in Elmina, Central Region.
Ahomka FM is owned by businessman and politician, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.
This shut down is as a result of NCA's effort to clamp down on radio stations which have failed to renew their licenses.
The NCA has so far shut down about many radio stations across the country in the exercise that began last week.
Following the initial shutdown of Radio XYZ and Radio Gold, Nananom FM, said to be owned by Asutifi South Member of Parliament and a former Works and Housing Minister Collins Dauda; Genesis FM, owned by NDC stalwart and a former Council of State Member, Nana Adjei Ampofo – both in the Ahafo Regional Capital town of Goaso – were closed on Friday for breaching licence regulations.
Sekpele FM at Likpe in the Oti Region was also closed down on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Although the NCA has said that exercise will be conducted throughout the country without restriction to ensure that all FM stations in the country meet the laid down licensing rules, it has been accused of acting in bad faith.
The NCA came under attack last week after shutting down Radio XYZ and Radio Gold, both pro-opposition FM stations over issues concerning their licenses.
Both stations claimed that they had been making efforts to get their licenses renewed but the NCA failed to attend to them.
