My first task is to be sincere with facts about COVID-19 - Dr Oko-Boye

Deputy Health Minister-designate of Ghana Dr Bernard Oko-Boye says sincerity to Ghanaians over COVID-19 will be his first task.
He believes that being sincere and communicating well will ensure all join the fight against COVID-19.
Dr Oko-Boye, MP for Ledzekuku replaced Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, MP for Gomoa West as the Deputy Health Minister.
READ ALSO: Vincent Odotei sacked as Deputy Minister for Communication
Ever since the pandemic broke, he has been one of the few people who has been praised for his education and display of knowledge concerning the issue.
“One thing I bring on board, the President has shown the way already which is the sincerity with the fact and the situation. The signs will lead it and when the signs leads it, people can tell that you are being honest.”
He added that “The other one is the communication. I believe in the competence of those who are managing the teams. The people know their stuff. With all their hard work, if you can’t relay the information in a very clear manner to send a message which tell people they should take the situation serious but at the same time does not drive them into a panic mode, if you don’t get that clearly, you might mess up the whole battle. That is something I want to do very well and clearly and do well so that people will appreciate what is happening and behave in a way that will let is win the war.”
As at 6th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 287 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths have been recorded in Ghana.
The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (258) followed by the Ashanti Region (18), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1).[Sic]