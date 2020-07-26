Drinking spots, tourism sector reopened but night clubs and cinemas remain closed - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced that Drinking spots and tourism facilities in Ghana can now fully operate.
This he says forms part of government's procedures to gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions.
The president made this known in his 14th COVID-19 address on July 26, 2020, however, he also announced that, nightclubs and cinemas must remain closed.
He also threw caution to Drinking spots and tourism operators to continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols.
"In consultation with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the health experts I am announcing the reopening of our nations tourist sites and attractions, open-air drinking spots can now function, the management of these facilities are tasked to enforced hygienic protocols. Beaches, pubs, cinemas and night clubs, however, remain closed until further notice", nightclubs and cinemas must remain closed.
The president also stressed that Ghana’s borders remain closed until further notice.
“Our borders, by air, land and sea, remain closed until further notice for human traffic. However, given that there are Ghana residents stranded abroad, special dispensation will continue to be given for the evacuation of our nationals and residents back to Ghana, where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols,” he added.
At the time of the address, Ghana had confirmed 32,437 positive cases with 28,927 clinical recoveries and 3,349.