Driver, mate who assaulted police officer can't be found-Group

The Human Rights Advocacy Centre (HRAC) is demanding the whereabouts of a driver and a mate who have been remanded for assaulting a police officer at Weija.
The two, who were captured in a viral video assaulting a uniformed police officer, were quickly found out by the police, arrested and put before court.
But according to the Human Rights Advocacy Centre which is seeking to provide legal representation for the two, the police are not forthcoming with information on the whereabouts of the suspects.
Speaking to Citi FM the Executive Director of the Centre, Cynthia Ampredu-Nimo said her outfit is working with other stakeholders to ensure a fair trial for the two.
“Information basically is not forthcoming. I don’t want to speculate because I don’t have confirmed information that anything is going wrong but once you try to hide information, then you give people the reason to think that something wrong is going on,” she said.
Cynthia Ampredu-Nimo said the suspects are guaranteed some privileges in the country’s constitutions and as such must be made available by the police to enjoy those privileges and not be cheated out of it.
“We all do know that when you are dealing with a human institution, there are the possibilities that if the necessary checks are not placed, things would go wrong. That is why we have all of those measures in our laws to make sure those persons who have been accused and are vulnerable are protected that are why they need to make them available to enjoy that protection. I will not be able to say if the police will do their work well or not,” she said.
