Driver, mate who assaulted Police Officer not missing-Police

The Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, ASP Afia Tengey has debunked claims that the driver and mate who assaulted a police officer at Weija in Accra were missing.
According to ASP Afia Tengey the suspects are in the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service and anybody willing to see them can do so.
The driver and his mate were captured in a viral video assaulting a police officer at Weija after the video went viral the police service arrested the two men and arraigned them before court, they were charged with assaulting a police officer, causing road obstruction, conspiracy to commit crime and causing unlawful damage.
The two on the first day in court were without legal representation, after the first court hearing some organisations including the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Human Rights Advocacy Centre (HRAC) and AMNESTY International are willing to provide legal representation for the two but were unsuccessful in their quest to reach the suspect.
They raised concerns with the whereabouts of the suspects.
But reacting to the comments of the groups, ASP Afia Tengye said: "the information I have is that the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police called for the suspect to be able to investigate the allegations of the police officer having also assaulted them in the first instance, therefore, i would like to correct that impression that the suspects are missing, in fact, they are with the criminal investigations department and if anybody wants to see them the police is not preventing anyone."
