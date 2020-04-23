E/R: Driver who stabbed passenger to death over social distancing charged with murder

A commercial vehicle driver Eric Dening, who stabbed one Kwesi Amele to death over social distancing in the Eastern Region has been charged with murder.
The driver was picked up immediately by the police but the mate is on the run in an incident which occurred on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was arraigned before the Koforidua District Magistrate Court “B" on April 22, 2020.
He was charged with murder but pleaded not guilty to the offence and has been remanded.
Eric Denning is expected to reappear before Court in two weeks.
Family of the deceased want police to speed up investigations and they want justice to prevail.
Reports say the driver and mate picked a quarrel with the deceased and his brother who joined the vehicle on Suhum to Koforidua road after complaining that the driver has overloaded the Vehicle in breach with social distancing.
This created a heated argument in the Vehicle between passengers on the other side and the accused driver and mate.
Upon reaching Akwadum roundabout, the deceased and his brother angrily alighted, slammed the door of the vehicle while casting insinuations.
This angered the driver and mate to physically attack the two brothers. In the process, the mate allegedly pulled a knife for the driver who stabbed the deceased multiple times to death.
His brother also suffered multiple knife injuries but is currently in critical condition at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, President Akufo Addo, and various District and Municipal Assemblies have directed that drivers reduce the number of passengers they transport at a time to help observe social distancing protocols to minimize the risk of infection in public transport.