E/R: Armed robbers kill Chinese undertaking 1D1F Project

A Chinese national undertaking a One -District-One -Factory Project has been killed by armed robbers at Asuboi in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region.
The body of the deceased, Song Zhao Sheng, 58, has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital Morgue.
Starr News gathered that a gang of armed robbers attacked an apartment which housed the Chinese numbering about seven undertaking a One -District -One -Factory Project and robbed them at gunpoint.
Eyewitnesses said the deceased was hit at the back of her head with a cement block by the robbers after attempting to resist the robbers. The deceased who was bleeding from the nose was pronounced dead when rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital by a police patrol team.
READ ALSO:
PHOTOS: 5 Chinese illegal miners grabbed at Amansie West
Workers decry ‘slavery’, sexual harassment at Chinese firm
The police team combed the area in an attempt to arrest the suspects but proved futile.
The police said the robbers left with seven mobile phones, 15,000 Chinese Yen, Ghc 37,000 and a laptop.
The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargent Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Starr News, saying an investigation is underway.
Credit: Starrfmonline