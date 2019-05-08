E/R: Final year student dies after Barca and liverpool football match

A final year Engineering student of the Akwatia Technical School Hebert Danso Atiko, who happens to be a Liverpool fan died on Tuesday night after the football match between Barcelona and Liverpool in the Eastern Region.
According to reports he collapsed and died yesterday May 7, 2019, after his team, Liverpool shocked Barcelona in a stunning 4-0 comeback in the Uefa Champions League semi-final.
Speaking to Starr FM an eye witness who watched the game with the deceased said Danso was found lying on the floor unconscious after jubilating over the fourth goal at a pub. Water was poured on him to gain consciousness but he was motionless.
The deceased was rushed to the Akwatia St. Dominic’s Hospital where he died.
Meanwhile, in an interview with the principal of Akwatia Technical School, Maxwell Owusu-Afriyie, who confirmed the news also said his parents have been duly informed.
Adding to that he said the school has begun internal investigations on the issue
“We will get the details and see if there was something the student did that suggest that his behaviour was in excess. On that, we can really talk to the students. We have a system in place where we talk to the students and their behaviour these days,” Mr Afriyie said.