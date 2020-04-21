Eastern Regional Health Director allay fears of possible COVID-19 community spread at Akuapim North

The Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr. Alberta Biritwum Nyarko has allayed fears of a possible spread of COVID-19 in Akwapim North Municipal area.
Her comments come after two women who return from Holland and London respectively tested positive for COVID-19.
The two returned to Ghana in March this year and there are fears they could have infected more people in the Akuapim North area.
The identities of the two women has not been revealed, but the health directorate in the Eastern Region says immediately the two arrived, they were able to trace and quarantine them.
Their samples were taken and the results came out positive. Persons who are said to have come in contact with the two have also been quarantined and are awaiting their test results.
The Eastern Region has recorded 51 positive cases becoming the region with the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases after Greater Accra and the Ashanti Region.
Regional distribution of case-patients, Ghana, March - April 2020
Ghana's COVID-19 cases as of April 19, 2020, stands at 1,042 with 9 deaths and 99 recoveries.
Greater Accra has the highest number of cases 882 with, the Ashanti Region following suit with 62.
The Western Region is the least affected region so far with regards to the case count has they have only recorded 1.
In all 10 out of the 16 regions have so far recorded COVID-19 cases.