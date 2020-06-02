EC begins pilot voter registration exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun a pilot registration exercise nationwide.
This is expected to prepare the grounds for the voter registration exercise later in June. Some residents, EC officers and political party officials took part in the exercise nationwide.
In some parts of the country, the EC officers said only stakeholders including returning officers and some party representatives have so far turned up for the exercise though it is opened to the public.
Residents in Tamale lauded the punctuality and ease of the registration process.
But some problems with guarantor registration were noted during the exercise.
The Acting Northern Regional Director of the EC, Lucas Yiryel, in an interview with Citi FM noted that the challenges have been communicated to the head office for redress.
“We had some issues with the machines with regard to getting the polling stations… Accra has instructed them what to do and they have resolved that issue.”
“The only problem we have not addressed, is in an attempt to register someone using the Guarantor form, the system was not receiving it,” Mr. Yiryel noted.
The Electoral Commission (EC) has insisted that only a new voters' register can ensure Ghana has a credible 2020 elections.
The EC since last year has justified why they need to compile a new voters' register for the 2020 general elections.
The EC has said it wants to ensure that the register that is used on the election day is more credible and efficient than the existing one hence the need for a new Biometric Voter Management System (BVMS).
The EC initially scheduled April 18, 2020, for the compilation of the new voters' register ahead of the December 2020 elections but following the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country it was postponed and a new date has not been announced.
Dr Serebour Quaicoe the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, says they are only waiting for the green light from health officials and experts to begin the compilation.
“Are we thinking of not having election 2020, anybody in the Electoral Commission, knowing the resources that we have, knowing the situation of the registers, will go for a new credible register… We are waiting for the lockdown and coronavirus to subside,” Dr Quaicoe said