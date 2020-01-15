EC's Eminent Advisory Committee to meet IPAC members over new voters' register

The 21-Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission(EC) say they will meet members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee(IPAC) to have further deliberations on the intended compilation of a new voters register.
The decision comes after agitations from the largest opposition party, the NDC, other political parties and Civil Society Organizations for the EC to rescind its intention of compiling a new register for the upcoming 2020 elections.
A press release issued after a meeting between the committee and the EC signed by the Committee Chairman Justice Emile Short, urged political parties to remain calm in the wake of the controversy over the decision to compile a new voters register.
“the Electoral Commission on Wednesday 15th January 2020 held a meeting with members of the Eminent Advisory Committee to outline the justification for the procurement of a new Biometric Voter Management System and the compilation of the new voters register for the 2020 general elections.”
“At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that the electoral commission and the eminent advisory committee will meet members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee to have further deliberations on the matter.
“Eminent advisory committee calls for calm from all political parties and other stakeholders as they work in the national interest,”the statement added.
Last Saturday, January 11 2020, members of the Inter-Party Resistance Against a New Voters’ Register (IPRNA) hit the streets of Tamale and demonstrated against the compilation of new voters' register for election 2020.
READ ALSO:New voters' register : NDC, others to hold ''Y3n pene '' demo on Jan. 11
However, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior has warned the Electoral Commission against compiling a new voters register for the 2020 elections.
He believes this is unnecessary because we are a few months to the elections and this will only result in chaos if care is not taken.