New voters' register : NDC, others to hold ''Y3n pene '' demo on Jan. 11

The National Democratic Congress, NDC together with other political parties have scheduled January 11 to stage a protest against the compilation of the new voters' register for the 2020 elections.
According to them, the justification by the EC for a new voters' register is unacceptable and will ''amount to complete wastage and needless spending of limited state resources''.
Speaking at a news conference today January 6 2020, a leading member of the group and founder of the All people's party(APC) called on the public to join them demonstrate against the EC's move for a new voters' register
''We hold the view that any attempt to spend an additional taxpayers money on the new register will amount to complete wastage, needless spending limited state resources. We maintain our support of the upgrading of the current voters register and wish to demand that the EC considers saving the nation's resources for other social and economic related projects''
''We extend an invitation to the general public to join us in making our voice heard against the decision of the EC to compile a new voter register for the 2020 general elections. Join us in this massive movement to resist this agenda to deny people's mandate at the expense of the taxpayers. The Jean Mensa led EC and the government must be reminded that the sovereignty of Ghana resides on the people. We call all to join the ''Y3n pini'' declaration across the country on Saturday, January 11 2020 we shall be in Tamale to demonstrate against the move''.
The demonstration is dubbed ''Y3n pene'' which means (We won't agree). Political parties present at the news conference was the National Democratic Congress, NDC, All people's party(APC), People's National Convention(PNC), United Progressive Party (UPP).
The Electoral Commission, EC has stated that their decision to change the voters' register is to have more credible voters register saying the current one is over-stretched. Adding the new one will protect its credibility.
The Commission last year (December) submitted its budget to Parliament detailing the amount to spent for the compilation of a new voters' register. The amount totalled for the register was Ghc 443,646,663.00
