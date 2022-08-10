Accept prepaid meters or no light - ECG to Yilo Krobo residents

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has stated that there will be restoration of electricity in Yilo Krobo when residents accept prepaid installation in all homes.
According to Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Mahama, the resident of Yilo Krobo should accept the installation of prepaid meters to help their business as the darkness is affecting it.
READ ALSO: Yilo Krobo Education Directorate appeals to ECG
“Going prepaid is not negotiable, you are in darkness you need your businesses, just take the prepaid and pay”, he stated.
Samuel Mahama confirmed that military personnel has been deployed to the Yilo Krobo District to carry out an intelligence-led assessment ahead of the next phase of installation of pre-paid meters stating that the military will not withdraw from Yilo Krobo as the safety of its personnel is needed.
“As for the army they are not going anywhere, because I need them for the morale of my employees”, he added.
The Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities have been without power for the past week.
The ECG has said power will only be restored to the Krobo enclave after challenges faced by its staff are addressed.
The Public Utility Workers Union directed its members with the ECG in the enclave to boycott work until their security situation improves.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that there were gunshots targeted at workers of ECG who were in the community to disconnect power from the main transformer which was serving a number of illegally connected homes in the area.
The power situation has taken a toll on homes, businesses and healthcare.
The Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Health Directorates have warned of a public health emergency if power is not restored to their districts.
The Energy Ministry last week said a committee will be set up to resolve the concerns of the people of Yilo Krobo, Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities and ECG.
The decision was arrived at after a meeting with Traditional Authorities of the affected communities, the Energy Ministry, Member of Parliament for the area and the ECG.