ECG to reward whistleblowers for power theft

The manager in charge of external communications at the Electricity Company of Ghana Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku is entreating Ghanaians involved in the power theft to desist from the act.
According to him, this will help the company reduce its losses and in turn give customers better services.
“This will help us reduce our losses so that we can serve our customers. We need to work on our lines and make sure that customers are happy and ensure reliable supply. We need to get our revenue, so we need to work hard to get the offenders," said Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku said.
He further entreated the public to also serve as watchdogs and report persons involved in the illegal acts to be sanctioned.
He indicated that the Company will give commission to persons who report power theft cases.
“We will go after them but we want to encourage the general public that if they know of anybody tampering with meters or engaged in other illegal connections, they should report them, and we will give them commission in terms of a percentage from the cost retrieved from the illegality.”
The ECG encountered issues with a few of its prepaid meters after the upward revision of electricity pricing this month.
In a statement, the power distribution company admitted that some prepaid meters – BOT, ALPHA, and E-CASH – were not responding accurately to power purchased by customers due to the date functionality drifts in these prepaid meters.
The Company, however, noted that the “technical challenge has been identified and corrected accordingly.”