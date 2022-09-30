ECG resolves technical challenge that affected prepaid customers

The management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that the technical challenge concerning the purchase of prepaid credit has been resolved in some parts of the country.
In a press statement, the power service providers said customers in Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western and Volta regions could visit their district offices to purchase electricity.
The statement added; “customers should please note that our team is working to restore the systems in the affected areas, including Kumasi and Tema, as well as the 3rd party vending centres and the Mobile App”.
ECG says it is still working to restore the systems in other areas affected by the challenge.