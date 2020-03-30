Education Ministry creates special online study platform for SHS students

The Ministry for Education has launched a special online study platform for Senior High School students.
Ever since Covid-19 halted school activities the Education Ministry together with the Ghana Education Service has stepped up efforts to help students study online.
Several E-learning platforms have been launched and the latest is the icampusgh.com which for Senior High School students.
The platform gives students the opportunity to access all core subjects and selected electives, access to video lessons and lesson notes, access to virtual labs and simulations (in some instances) and access to online Test after every lesson.
Below is the release
To access the platform
1. Visit icampusgh.com
2. Enter your BECE index number as your username. Note. For SHS 3 students, add 17 to the index number E.g. 309074025 then 17 to read 30907402517
3. Enter ghana@12345 as your default password and click on log in.
4. You will be required to change the default password before you can continue using the platform.
5. Click on View all courses to see the subjects available. Click on any of the courses available and enroll.
Benefits of the platform
