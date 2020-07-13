Education Ministry to beef up monitoring after 10 more SHSs confirm Covid-19 cases

Ministry of Education says they will beef up monitoring in Senior High Schools that have recorded Covid-19 cases in the country.
The Ministry said since the reopening of the schools for final years students to prepare for the exit exams they have been working to stop the spread of the virus in the school.
Deputy PRO for the Education Ministry Kwasi Obeng Fosu said the regional and district directorate of the Ministry will send teams to the various schools to beef up monitoring.
"Areas where we see the influx of these cases we need to beef up the team... the regional and district directorates will focus on these areas and send beef up teams to those areas to stem the spread of the virus."
He has also advised the teams assigned to the schools to make sure people who are not allowed to be on the campuses should not be around the students.
The ten more schools have now brought the total schools to 14.
The new schools include Mawuli and Mawuko Girls' SHS in the Ho municipality, the Bishop Herman College in Kpando and Dabala Technical School, all in the Volta Region.
The rest are, Archbishop Porter Girls, Ahantaman Girls, Diabene and Adiembra SHS, all in the Takoradi municipality as well as Nsein SHS in the Nzema East District and the Suhum Senior High Technical School (STHS) in the Western and Eastern Regions, respectively.
In the Volta Region, the Mawuli and Dabala Technical Schools had recorded three cases of the disease each, two cases at the Bishop Herman College, while, a case had been confirmed at Mawuko Girls' SHS.
Similarly, eight cases had been recorded at Nsein SHS, while one case each has been recorded at Archbishop Porter Girls, Ahantaman Girls, Diabene and Adiembra SHS, all in the Western Region as well as one case in Suhum STHS.
In all 35 students out of the over 300,000 students have contracted the disease, however, they are all said to be doing well.